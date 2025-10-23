Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Issues Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.110-1.160 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0 billion-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.0 billion. Pentair also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.850-4.900 EPS.

Pentair stock opened at $109.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.25 and its 200 day moving average is $101.35. Pentair has a twelve month low of $74.25 and a twelve month high of $113.95.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 15.84%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Pentair has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.110-1.160 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.850-4.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pentair will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.38%.

PNR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Pentair from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. TD Cowen downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Pentair from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Pentair from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Pentair from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.93.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Pentair in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pentair by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Pentair in the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pentair in the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pentair during the second quarter valued at about $276,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

