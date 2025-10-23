Prosperity Financial Group Inc. Makes New $223,000 Investment in SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF $BWX

Prosperity Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $227,000. FLC Capital Advisors bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $9,223,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF by 64.6% in the second quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 176,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 69,486 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $5,407,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

BWX stock opened at $22.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.93. SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.89 and a 52 week high of $23.55.

SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

