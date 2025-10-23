Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF $BUFF Shares Sold by Red Crane Wealth Management LLC

Red Crane Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period.

Shares of BUFF opened at $48.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.66. Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF has a one year low of $40.55 and a one year high of $47.78. The stock has a market cap of $734.85 million, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.44.

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

