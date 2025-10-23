Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Trims Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,407,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,966,767,000 after purchasing an additional 121,545 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,175,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,379,467,000 after purchasing an additional 89,579 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,603,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $979,794,000 after purchasing an additional 52,166 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,143,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $724,984,000 after purchasing an additional 174,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 722,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $458,211,000 after purchasing an additional 14,921 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on REGN. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $813.00 to $831.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $761.00 to $756.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $890.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $940.00 to $812.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $810.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $817.88.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $584.74 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $476.49 and a 52-week high of $959.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $576.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $562.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $4.46. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $11.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.87%.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.