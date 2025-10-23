iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF $IGSB Shares Sold by Capital Investment Services of America Inc.

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,892 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 14,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IGSB opened at $53.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.57. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.39 and a 1 year high of $53.17.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.1987 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

