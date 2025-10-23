iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF Shares Sold by Sonata Capital Group Inc.

Sonata Capital Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 7.2% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $18,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 311.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,667,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 3,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF stock opened at $468.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $459.34 and a 200-day moving average of $420.79. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $308.67 and a one year high of $476.74. The company has a market cap of $121.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

