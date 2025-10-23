Sonata Capital Group Inc. Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY

Sonata Capital Group Inc. reduced its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 1.7% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 888.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $380,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $591.26 on Thursday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $458.82 and a 1-year high of $624.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $594.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $565.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

