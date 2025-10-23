The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Sold by Reliant Investment Management LLC

Reliant Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,040 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 2.1% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 82.5% during the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 274.0% during the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, October 17th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.90.

NYSE DIS opened at $113.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.22.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

