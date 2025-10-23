3M (NYSE:MMM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.12, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 100.89% and a net margin of 13.70%.3M’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. 3M updated its FY 2025 guidance to 7.950-8.05 EPS.

3M Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of MMM stock opened at $166.99 on Thursday. 3M has a 12-month low of $121.98 and a 12-month high of $169.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. 3M’s payout ratio is 40.61%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3M

In other news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 3,477 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $523,740.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,763.43. The trade was a 57.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christian T. Goralski, Jr. sold 6,165 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $925,859.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,900 shares in the company, valued at $435,522. This trade represents a 68.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in 3M by 11.4% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21,606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in 3M by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in 3M by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc increased its stake in 3M by 1.8% during the second quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 10,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on 3M from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. UBS Group set a $190.00 target price on 3M in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 price objective on 3M and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on 3M from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on MMM

3M Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.