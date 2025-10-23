Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 2,355 Shares of Linde PLC $LIN

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. eCIO Inc. bought a new position in Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Linde by 445.0% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total transaction of $23,815,274.42. Following the sale, the director owned 480,543 shares in the company, valued at $227,479,445.34. The trade was a 9.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $449.92 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $471.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $463.95. The company has a market cap of $210.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Linde PLC has a 1 year low of $408.65 and a 1 year high of $486.38.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Linde had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 19.09%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.85 earnings per share. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.300-16.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 42.67%.

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $507.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $520.00.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

