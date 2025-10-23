Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS Has $654,000 Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 38.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,428 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Members Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 12,467 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,307,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 35,758 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Jacobsen Capital Management lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 8,081 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 30,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $2,036,012.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 639,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,576,570. The trade was a 4.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $29,211.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 30,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,746.75. This trade represents a 1.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,996. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. CICC Research started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, August 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.72.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $70.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.11 and a 52 week high of $72.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.19 and its 200 day moving average is $65.38.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 62.60%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

