SGI U.S. Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SGLC) Short Interest Update

SGI U.S. Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SGLC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,900 shares, a growth of 45.0% from the September 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
SGI U.S. Large Cap Core ETF Price Performance
Shares of SGLC stock opened at $36.75 on Thursday. SGI U.S. Large Cap Core ETF has a 1-year low of $27.48 and a 1-year high of $38.16. The company has a market cap of $99.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.87.
About SGI U.S. Large Cap Core ETF
