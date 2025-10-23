SGI U.S. Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SGLC) Short Interest Update

SGI U.S. Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SGLC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,900 shares, a growth of 45.0% from the September 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

SGI U.S. Large Cap Core ETF Price Performance

Shares of SGLC stock opened at $36.75 on Thursday. SGI U.S. Large Cap Core ETF has a 1-year low of $27.48 and a 1-year high of $38.16. The company has a market cap of $99.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.87.

Get SGI U.S. Large Cap Core ETF alerts:

About SGI U.S. Large Cap Core ETF

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The Rbb Fund Inc – Sgi U.S Large Cap Core Equity Fund (SGLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in US large-cap equities firms considered to be within the range of companies in the Russell 1000 and S&P 500 index.

Receive News & Ratings for SGI U.S. Large Cap Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGI U.S. Large Cap Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.