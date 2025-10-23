Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $142.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.54 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 19.58%.

Monarch Casino & Resort Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of MCRI stock opened at $93.21 on Thursday. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12 month low of $69.99 and a 12 month high of $113.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.51.

Monarch Casino & Resort Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Monarch Casino & Resort’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on MCRI. Wall Street Zen raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monarch Casino & Resort currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monarch Casino & Resort

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCRI. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1,483.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 42,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 39,873 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 95.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 47,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after buying an additional 23,140 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 36.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 57,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after buying an additional 15,295 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1,340.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 106,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,203,000 after acquiring an additional 10,363 shares in the last quarter. 62.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

