Ethic Inc. Has $5.58 Million Holdings in Xylem Inc. $XYL

Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $5,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XYL. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 950.0% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $139,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,861.72. This represents a 25.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $168.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.67.

Xylem Stock Down 0.8%

Xylem stock opened at $146.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.47 and a twelve month high of $151.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.94.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Xylem has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.850 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

