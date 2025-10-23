StockSnips AI-Powered Sentiment US All Cap ETF (NASDAQ:NEWZ) Short Interest Up 46.2% in September

StockSnips AI-Powered Sentiment US All Cap ETF (NASDAQ:NEWZ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,900 shares, an increase of 46.2% from the September 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

StockSnips AI-Powered Sentiment US All Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ NEWZ opened at $28.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.95 million, a P/E ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.98. StockSnips AI-Powered Sentiment US All Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $24.22 and a 52 week high of $30.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.79.

StockSnips AI-Powered Sentiment US All Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.0119 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th.

StockSnips AI-Powered Sentiment US All Cap ETF Company Profile

The StockSnips AI-Powered Sentiment US All Cap ETF (NEWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund pursues long-term capital appreciation by actively managing a narrow portfolio of US companies across various market capitalizations. The fund selects securities by blending Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Natural Language Processing (NLP) technologies.

