Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Sells 186 Shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 37,458 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 140,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after buying an additional 15,960 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 547,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,700,000 after buying an additional 21,650 shares during the period. Finally, AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Williams Companies from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. CIBC upgraded Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $115,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 311,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,956,984.90. The trade was a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $263,115.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 77,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,537,973.64. The trade was a 5.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $497,715 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of WMB opened at $62.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $75.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.27. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.46 and a 12-month high of $65.55.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 21.63%.The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.50%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

