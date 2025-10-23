Sonata Capital Group Inc. Buys 292 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF $IJT

Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJT. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $393,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Meridian Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Financial LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $141.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $107.38 and a 12 month high of $152.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.314 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

