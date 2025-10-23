Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.320-5.720 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.3 billion-$19.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.4 billion.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 1.5%

DLTR stock opened at $100.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.86 and a 200-day moving average of $96.63. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $60.49 and a fifty-two week high of $118.06.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 23.52% and a negative net margin of 13.46%.Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Dollar Tree has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.320-5.720 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dollar Tree declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DLTR. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Evercore ISI set a $100.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 8th. BNP Paribas cut Dollar Tree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In related news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,260 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $119,322.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 21,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,769.40. This trade represents a 5.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephanie Stahl sold 1,185 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $118,879.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,208.48. The trade was a 22.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dollar Tree

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 10,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 9,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

