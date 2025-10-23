Forum Financial Management LP Sells 7,675 Shares of BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR $BHP

Forum Financial Management LP reduced its position in shares of BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,939 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 7,675 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $3,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. 3.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BHP. BMO Capital Markets downgraded BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Macquarie lowered BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

BHP Group Stock Down 0.5%

BHP stock opened at $55.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.80. BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $39.73 and a twelve month high of $58.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.23.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $1.185 per share. This represents a yield of 441.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.00. BHP Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.86%.

BHP Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Recommended Stories

