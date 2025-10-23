What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for Masco FY2026 Earnings?

Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Masco in a report released on Tuesday, October 21st. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $4.25 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.26. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Masco’s current full-year earnings is $4.34 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Masco’s Q2 2027 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.89 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of Masco in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer set a $79.00 price objective on Masco and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Baird R W downgraded Masco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Masco from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.86.

Masco Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Masco stock opened at $68.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Masco has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $83.10. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.79.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,519.31% and a net margin of 10.51%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Masco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.900-4.100 EPS.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Heath M. Eisman sold 2,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $181,401.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,036 shares in the company, valued at $898,126.32. This represents a 16.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 82,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $6,304,476.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 39,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,073.52. The trade was a 67.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Masco

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Masco by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,110 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,378 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Masco by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 86,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Masco by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 170,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,981 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in Masco by 252.6% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 8,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares during the period. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Masco by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 9,571 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

