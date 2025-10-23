Sonata Capital Group Inc. Sells 1,062 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Sonata Capital Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 118,916,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,734,453,000 after buying an additional 1,988,719 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,233,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,582,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,203 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,787,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,611,723,000 after buying an additional 4,743,753 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,514,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,423,000 after purchasing an additional 193,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,761,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,651,000 after buying an additional 469,511 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $75.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.32. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $71.10 and a 12 month high of $75.15.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.