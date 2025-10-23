Ethic Inc. Has $9.56 Million Stake in Eversource Energy $ES

Ethic Inc. decreased its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 15.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 150,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,620 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $9,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 233.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ES shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. TD Cowen started coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Loretta D. Keane bought 3,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.07 per share, for a total transaction of $249,744.60. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 12,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,020.31. The trade was a 45.80% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of ES stock opened at $73.08 on Thursday. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $74.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.50. The company has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.670-4.820 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.7525 dividend. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.18%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

