Principle Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 17,854 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,854 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 109,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 136,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,874,000 after acquiring an additional 13,954 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth $229,000. Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 30,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.58. The company has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.30 and a beta of 0.03. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.30 and a 1 year high of $50.76.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.