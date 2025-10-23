Principle Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 1,950 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF $SDY

Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 66.6% during the second quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Fiduciary Family Office LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 18,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 27.7% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. 43.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $139.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $119.83 and a twelve month high of $144.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.41.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.