Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF $MGV Shares Bought by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $4,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000.

NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $138.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.48. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $112.25 and a twelve month high of $139.08.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

