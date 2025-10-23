Alcoa (NYSE:AA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, November 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 4th.

Alcoa has a payout ratio of 15.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Alcoa to earn $3.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.6%.

Alcoa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $35.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.78. Alcoa has a 12-month low of $21.53 and a 12-month high of $47.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

About Alcoa

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.13. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alcoa will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

