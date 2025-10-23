Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,146 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,981,854 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,922,633,000 after purchasing an additional 348,895 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 6.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,380,866 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,485,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,552 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 6.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,077,928 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $779,433,000 after purchasing an additional 358,916 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,909,297 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $757,808,000 after purchasing an additional 223,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,530,260 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $709,201,000 after purchasing an additional 60,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Melius Research assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Argus cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $129.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.76.

EOG Resources stock opened at $106.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.87 and its 200-day moving average is $115.75. The company has a market cap of $57.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.61. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.52 and a 12 month high of $138.18.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 25.25%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

