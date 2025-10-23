LifeWealth Investments LLC Acquires 1,195 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

LifeWealth Investments LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 655,209.0% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 76,028,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,832,680,000 after acquiring an additional 76,017,350 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,644,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,051,930,000 after purchasing an additional 248,792 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 13.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,480,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,308 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,405,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,252,000 after purchasing an additional 583,629 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 17,293,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,865 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, August 15th. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, July 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.68.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 3,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $491,246.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 61,764 shares in the company, valued at $9,402,333.72. The trade was a 4.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 3,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $606,788.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 46,899 shares in the company, valued at $7,139,434.77. This represents a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,763 shares of company stock worth $23,421,279. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $152.12 on Thursday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $146.96 and a 12 month high of $180.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.50. The firm has a market cap of $356.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be paid a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 64.98%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

