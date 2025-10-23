Cambridge Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,187 ESCO Technologies Inc. $ESE

Cambridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the second quarter worth about $45,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ESE shares. Wall Street Zen cut ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of ESCO Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ESCO Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.50.

ESE opened at $214.44 on Thursday. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.45 and a 52 week high of $223.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.30 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 10.37%.The firm had revenue of $296.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. ESCO Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-5.900 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.040-2.190 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.21%.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

