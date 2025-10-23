Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM Shares Purchased by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 20.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 79,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after purchasing an additional 13,582 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 15.3% in the first quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Brucke Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the first quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. now owns 6,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CV Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $608,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.58.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $114.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.51. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $123.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $57.55 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.