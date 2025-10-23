DeepMarkit (CVE:MKT) Stock Price Up 140% – Still a Buy?

DeepMarkit Corp. (CVE:MKT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 140% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.18. 1,355,705 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,938% from the average session volume of 66,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.22 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of -1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.06.

DeepMarkit Corp. provides game-based marketing software services. The company operates DeepMarkit platform and MintCarbon.io platform, a web-based software-as-a-service platform that facilitates the minting of carbon credits into non-fungible tokens. The company was formerly known as Challenger Deep Resources Corp.

