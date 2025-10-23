Ethic Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $6,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Vertiv during the first quarter valued at $33,389,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Vertiv by 100.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,246,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,456 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Vertiv by 449.9% during the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 21,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 17,627 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vertiv during the second quarter valued at $2,790,000. Finally, Maxi Investments CY Ltd grew its stake in Vertiv by 160.3% during the first quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd now owns 26,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 16,025 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven Reinemund sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total value of $12,822,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 133,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,095,957.26. This trade represents a 42.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Ryan sold 22,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.34, for a total transaction of $2,829,240.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 12,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,334.02. This trade represents a 63.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,952 shares of company stock worth $23,360,571 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Melius upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $150.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Vertiv to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Vertiv from a “buy (b)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.95.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VRT

Vertiv Price Performance

Vertiv stock opened at $171.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.40 billion, a PE ratio of 81.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $184.50.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 51.64%. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.290 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.070-4.130 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.18%.

Vertiv Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.