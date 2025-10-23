Aon plc $AON Shares Purchased by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $6,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of AON by 44.4% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in AON by 4.9% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 25,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in AON by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in AON by 449.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 4,584 shares during the period. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter worth about $473,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on AON. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of AON from $421.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $402.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 target price (up from $401.00) on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.00.

AON Price Performance

AON opened at $342.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $323.73 and a 1 year high of $412.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $361.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.50. The stock has a market cap of $73.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.89.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.09. AON had a return on equity of 50.91% and a net margin of 15.54%.The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 24.96%.

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.