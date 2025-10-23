Ethic Inc. Purchases 3,821 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $8,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 2,837.5% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 304.3% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on GILD. Daiwa America raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Dbs Bank raised Gilead Sciences to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Truist Financial raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.66, for a total transaction of $1,116,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 591,203 shares in the company, valued at $66,013,726.98. The trade was a 1.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total value of $295,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 157,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,545,054.40. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,500 shares of company stock worth $8,281,540 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $121.46 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.08 and a fifty-two week high of $124.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $150.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.05. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 21.86%.The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.