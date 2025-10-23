TFB Advisors LLC Has $316,000 Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

TFB Advisors LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,728 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avity Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,835 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $40,428,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares during the period. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych lifted its position in Applied Materials by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 26,650 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,867,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 311.2% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 12,924 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 9,781 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $410,000. Finally, LifePlan Financial LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $755,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Applied Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.15.

Applied Materials Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $220.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.03 and its 200-day moving average is $175.94. The stock has a market cap of $175.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.82. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.74 and a 52-week high of $232.07.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.93%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

