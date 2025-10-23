Whittier Trust Co. Has $18 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,295 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $17,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.6% during the second quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 41,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. BG Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Divergent Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $497,000. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.5% during the second quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $167,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $114.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $123.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.29.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.55 billion for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 56.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Melius began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Finally, Melius Research began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.58.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.