TFB Advisors LLC Purchases 402 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR

TFB Advisors LLC grew its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the quarter. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLDR. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth $31,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 19.7% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 21.0% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 22.8% during the first quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 363.9% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLDR. KeyCorp set a $145.00 price objective on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Oppenheimer set a $155.00 price objective on Builders FirstSource and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Baird R W downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating and a $109.41 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.19.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $122.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.62. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.60 and a 12 month high of $194.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.07.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 4.74%.The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. Builders FirstSource has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

