Lindsell Train Investment Trust (LON:LTI) Insider Buys £58,400 in Stock

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI – Get Free Report) insider Michael Lindsell acquired 8,000 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 730 per share, for a total transaction of £58,400.

Michael Lindsell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 17th, Michael Lindsell acquired 5,000 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 710 per share, for a total transaction of £35,500.

On Monday, October 13th, Michael Lindsell acquired 5,000 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 714 per share, for a total transaction of £35,700.

LON LTI opened at GBX 7.40 on Friday. Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 6.65 and a 12 month high of GBX 8.96. The company has a market capitalization of £1.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 426.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 687.78.

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lindsell Train Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equities, unquoted equities, bonds, other Lindsell Train managed fund products, cash, and other financial investments.

