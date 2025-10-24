Yuanbao Inc. – Sponsored ADR’s Lock-Up Period Will End on October 27th (NASDAQ:YB)

Yuanbao’s (NASDAQ:YB – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Monday, October 27th. Yuanbao had issued 2,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 30th. The total size of the offering was $30,000,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Yuanbao in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Yuanbao Price Performance
Yuanbao (NASDAQ:YB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $149.36 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yuanbao
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YB. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yuanbao in the second quarter valued at approximately $370,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Yuanbao in the second quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Finally, WFM ASIA BVI Ltd bought a new position in shares of Yuanbao in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,020,000.
About Yuanbao
Our mission is to protect health and well-being through technology. We are a leading technology-driven online insurance distributor in China. We take pride in pioneering the seamless integration of insurance with cutting-edge technologies, and have constructed a highly efficient full consumer service cycle engine.
