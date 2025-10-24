Short Interest in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Expands By 43.1%

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 762,400 shares, a growth of 43.1% from the September 15th total of 532,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 280,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 280,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,737,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,214,000 after purchasing an additional 206,284 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,438,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,397,000 after purchasing an additional 11,636 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,391,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,293,000 after purchasing an additional 13,736 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 61.9% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,323,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,064,000 after purchasing an additional 505,725 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 45.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 956,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,141,000 after purchasing an additional 297,288 shares during the period.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.7%

VNQI stock opened at $48.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.42. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.52 and a fifty-two week high of $48.54.

About Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

