Short Interest in Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV) Rises By 62.7%

Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 64,100 shares, an increase of 62.7% from the September 15th total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company's shares are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Zenvia in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zenvia by 104.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 33,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its holdings in Zenvia by 214.9% in the first quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 428,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 292,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zenvia in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

Shares of NASDAQ ZENV opened at $1.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Zenvia has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $3.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day moving average is $1.46. The company has a market cap of $71.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.74.

Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $50.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.34 million. Zenvia had a negative return on equity of 14.36% and a negative net margin of 10.62%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zenvia will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

