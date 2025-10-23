First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) Hits New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $19.51 and last traded at $19.50, with a volume of 232404 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.49.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0905 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.30 and its 200-day moving average is $18.93.
The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.
