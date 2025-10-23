First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) Hits New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $19.51 and last traded at $19.50, with a volume of 232404 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.49.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0905 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.30 and its 200-day moving average is $18.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 340,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,578,000 after buying an additional 15,718 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 328,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,347,000 after acquiring an additional 39,168 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 404,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,685,000 after acquiring an additional 202,340 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 69.7% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 53,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 21,867 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Management Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $300,000.

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

