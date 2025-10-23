Freedom Investment Management Inc. Purchases 170 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF $SPMO

Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 144.3% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,827,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPMO opened at $119.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.89. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $78.25 and a 1 year high of $122.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.77.

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

