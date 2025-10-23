LifeWealth Investments LLC Raises Stake in iShares Silver Trust $SLV

LifeWealth Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,534 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust makes up about 1.0% of LifeWealth Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. LifeWealth Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $43.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.59. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $26.19 and a twelve month high of $49.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.62.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

