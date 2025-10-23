Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Purchased by OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLY. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.2% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 129.8% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 23.9% during the second quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LLY opened at $812.33 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $935.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.09, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $762.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $766.75.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The company’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Daniel Skovronsky acquired 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $634.40 per share, for a total transaction of $634,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 137,660 shares in the company, valued at $87,331,504. This trade represents a 0.73% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Erik Fyrwald bought 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $642.33 per share, with a total value of $1,005,246.45. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 74,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,903,686.74. This trade represents a 2.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $715.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $895.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $948.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $938.61.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

