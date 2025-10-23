Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75, Zacks reports. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 24.13%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equity Lifestyle Properties updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.010-3.110 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance to 0.750-0.810 EPS.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Stock Performance

Shares of ELS stock opened at $63.35 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.02 and a 200 day moving average of $62.13. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a 52 week low of $58.15 and a 52 week high of $73.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.74%.

Institutional Trading of Equity Lifestyle Properties

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the second quarter worth $248,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the second quarter worth $285,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the second quarter worth $300,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 6.6% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 90.9% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 6,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ELS. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.50 to $62.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Lifestyle Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.05.

About Equity Lifestyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

