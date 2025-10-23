Connors Investor Services Inc. Buys 22,000 Shares of Bit Digital, Inc. $BTBT

Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its stake in Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Bit Digital were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bit Digital in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Bit Digital by 2,892.1% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 14,692 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in Bit Digital by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Bit Digital by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Bit Digital by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 22,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 11,812 shares during the period. 47.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bit Digital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on BTBT. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bit Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Bit Digital in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Bit Digital in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

Bit Digital Stock Performance

BTBT opened at $3.59 on Thursday. Bit Digital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 4.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.76.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Bit Digital had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 52.86%.The business had revenue of $25.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.46 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Bit Digital, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bit Digital

(Free Report)

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.