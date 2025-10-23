Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) Upgraded at Stifel Canada

Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Iamgold (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday,Zacks.com reports. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Iamgold’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IAG. Zacks Research cut shares of Iamgold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Iamgold from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Iamgold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iamgold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.44.

Get Iamgold alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on IAG

Iamgold Price Performance

IAG stock opened at $12.03 on Monday. Iamgold has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $14.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.24.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The mining company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $587.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.21 million. Iamgold had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 40.61%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Iamgold will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iamgold

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iamgold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,911,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Iamgold by 183.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,614,294 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928,077 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Iamgold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,089,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Iamgold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,620,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP raised its stake in shares of Iamgold by 2,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 3,300,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Iamgold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Iamgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iamgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.