Aaron’s (NYSE:PRG) Price Target Raised to $31.00

Aaron’s (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at BTIG Research from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.17.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Aaron’s

Aaron’s Stock Performance

Shares of Aaron’s stock opened at $32.61 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.79. Aaron’s has a 12 month low of $23.50 and a 12 month high of $49.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

Aaron’s (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $595.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.11 million. Aaron’s had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Aaron’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.350-3.450 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.550-0.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aaron’s will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRG. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 140.7% during the 1st quarter. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC now owns 703,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,722,000 after acquiring an additional 411,459 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the 1st quarter worth about $10,770,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 681,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,134,000 after acquiring an additional 311,917 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 673,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,913,000 after acquiring an additional 259,630 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Aaron’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,191,000. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aaron’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.