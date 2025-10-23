Principle Wealth Partners LLC Sells 212,592 Shares of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF $SMTH

Principle Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SMTH – Free Report) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 785,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,592 shares during the quarter. ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Principle Wealth Partners LLC owned 1.04% of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF worth $20,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $532,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,698,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,035,000.

ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

SMTH opened at $26.47 on Thursday. ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.15 and a 52 week high of $26.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.82.

ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF Profile

The ALPS/SMITH Core Plus Bond ETF (SMTH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to global debt securities of any maturity and credit quality. The fund aims for an above-average total return. SMTH was launched on Dec 5, 2023 and is issued by SS&C.

